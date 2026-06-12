An Austrian company is bringing 435 jobs and 85-million dollars in investment to Roanoke. RINGANA — a maker of skincare products, nutritional supplements and beverages — will establish its North American headquarters at the Blue Ridge Commerce Park near Interstate 581 in northwest Roanoke, the former site of a Johnson and Johnson facility. The company will use the location for manufacturing, warehousing and research and development. Governor Spanberger approved a five-million dollar state grant to help secure the project. RINGANA has more than 800 employees worldwide and currently distributes products across Europe and Central and South America. A job opportunities website is already live. Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb today about this major economic development announcement:

(from news release) RINGANA plans to establish its first U.S. headquarters, production and distribution facility in the City of Roanoke. The Austrian life sciences company will invest $85 million over five years.

The project expects to create 435 new jobs in Virginia. It represents the largest capital investment by a foreign direct investment project in the history of the Roanoke Region. This is also the largest jobs announcement by a newly locating manufacturer in more than 30 years.

Freshness drives local production

Founded in 1996, RINGANA specializes in preservative-free, vegan skincare and nutritional products. The company produces items in small batches to ensure maximum freshness.

Because the products have shelf lives of four to 12 months, local production and distribution are essential to the company’s quality standards. The Roanoke site will serve as the company’s North American production and distribution hub. The facility will also house research and development capabilities.

“We are convinced that our freshness philosophy will inspire American customers just as much,” founder and CEO Andreas Wilfinger said. “The location in Roanoke is perfect for our plans.”

A historic regional recruitment

RINGANA’s selection of Roanoke followed a coordinated recruitment effort involving regional economic development officials and life sciences leaders. The campaign highlighted the region’s growing life sciences sector and its ability to attract and develop workers.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger approved a $5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the project.

“Virginia offers the ideal environment for businesses to grow and succeed in the United States,” Spanberger said. “We are excited to welcome this state-of-the-art facility to Roanoke.”

Mayor Joseph Cobb said the investment will create advanced manufacturing and workforce opportunities. He noted the facility’s proximity to the Day Tec Career Technical Education Center could inspire students to consider new career pathways. City Manager Valmarie Turner called the investment a testament to the city’s workforce, location and commitment to economic opportunity.

Cultivating the Star City’s future

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program will provide customized workforce support for the project. Delegate Sam Rasoul said the regional investment will bring hundreds of stable employment opportunities to the community.

RINGANA currently employs more than 800 people worldwide. The Roanoke facility marks its entry into the North American market following expansions into Mexico, Colombia and Peru.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership has helped create more than 19,000 primary jobs since 1983. Other companies it has brought to the region include Google, Amazon and New Belgium Brewing. Information about the project and future career opportunities is available at ringanavirginia.com.