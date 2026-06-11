Nokefest begins its second year Friday at Garrett Farms in Salem, on the western edge of Roanoke County near the Glenvar area. The three-day festival features performances along the Roanoke River through Sunday.

The festival features a lineup of regional and touring acts across two music stages, along with wellness activities, comedy and family programming.

A beacon at the river

Attendees arriving at the festival grounds this weekend will see a new landmark at the entrance. Tay Whiteside and the team at Lift Arc Studios fabricated a custom metal sign specifically for the event.

“It is a beacon asking you to come party and have some fun this weekend,” Whiteside said. He noted that the festival grounds look amazing right by the river.

Fabricators Kalan and James built the piece, which the team installed as organizer Kody Reed and his crew finished site preparations Thursday. This comes after Lift Arc Studios did another sign for Nokefest last year which you can see below.

Music and activities schedule

The musical lineup is spread across the Nokevan Co. Star Stage and the Green Home Mountain Stage. Friday’s performances include Sneezy from 8:30 to 10 p.m. and Underground Springhouse from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule features headliner J Roddy Walston from 8:30 to 10 p.m., following sets by The Ries Brothers and Sam Morrow. The festival concludes Sunday with Kendall Street Company from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and The Bright Light Social Hour from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Beyond the music, Nokefest includes several interactive experiences:

Wellness: Yoga sessions with Jason Clemons are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, alongside medicine drum sound baths and massages.

Yoga sessions with Jason Clemons are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, alongside medicine drum sound baths and massages. Entertainment: Stand-up comedy is scheduled throughout the weekend between musical acts.

Stand-up comedy is scheduled throughout the weekend between musical acts. Families: The Flex LLC Kids World will offer free play all day. Scheduled activities include balloons and juggling with Blaze the Clown at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Navigating the riverfront

Garrett Farms is located along the Roanoke River on the edge of Roanoke County, near Salem. Tickets and full schedule details are available by clicking here.

Organizers recommend arriving early to navigate the grounds and see the various art installations, including the new entrance sign. The event is designed to connect music, art and outdoor recreation in the Roanoke Valley.