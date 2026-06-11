1st Annual Roanoke Valley Book Swap and Fair coming to Golden Cactus Brewing Clark Palmer June 11, 2026 1 minute read An area book seller wants to unite Roanoke’s literary community with a book swap and fair this weekend. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer: Share: Post navigation Previous: Excel Center adult high school gets visit from Virginia’s Secretary of Labor Related Stories Excel Center adult high school gets visit from Virginia’s Secretary of Labor Gene Marrano June 10, 2026 Operation Combined Resolve Roanoke Valley brings 15 agencies together to make 150 arrests in May Gene Marrano June 10, 2026 Land and Liberty in Vinton, Nashville meets the RSO in pops finale and a book swap on Sunday Gene Marrano June 10, 2026