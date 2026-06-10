The Excel Center adult high school located at Melrose Plaza plans to have its first graduates later this year; adults who graduate with a high school diploma often will leave with work credentials as well. Today Virginia’s Secretary of Labor Jessica Looman made her first Roanoke stop ever at the Excel Center, which also offers free day care and transportation assistance for those enrolled in the program. Right now the Excel Center has 57 students, with room for up to 300 – if additional funding for Goodwill – which operates the adult high school – can be raised. Looman said the Excel Center model could work elsewhere:

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