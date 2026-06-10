They called it “Operation Combined Resolve Roanoke Valley,” 15 different law enforcement agencies that worked together during the month of May, resulting in more than 100 arrests and nearly 2 million dollars worth of drugs taken off the streets of Roanoke. 150 fugitives were arrested and 302 warrants were executed. Robert Tracci is the First Assistant US Attorney; he announced the Operation Combined Resolve results today. The Roanoke and Salem City police departments, Roanoke County, the local FBI offices, the US Marshals Service and the Virginia Attorney General’s office were among the “Combined Resolve,” partners last month, claiming that the Fentanyl seized was enough to potentially kill everyone in the Valley.

Post navigation