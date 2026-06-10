From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. This weekend only – the play Land and Liberty – a Virginia 250 Commemoration – based on an the land grant that led to the creation of the town of Vinton – 4 shows this Friday night through Sunday afternoon. See bear theatre.com for tickets. Its also a fundraiser for the Vinton Museum. The last Roanoke Symphony Orchestra event of the season is a pops concert at the Salem Civic Center this Friday night …. Nashville Meets the Symphony – with the RSO backing up songs from Johnny Cash, Zac Brown, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and other country favorites. Roanoke Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor David Stewart Wiley:

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