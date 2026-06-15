In the second installment of our VA 250 series we hear about William Fleming – more than just the name of a local high school – Colonel William Fleming was a contemporary of Andrew Lewis, whom we heard about last week – and Fleming has a connection to Thomas Jefferson. Despite his severe injuries during Lord Dunmore’s war – the last Royal Governor of Virginia soon fled for England – Garrett Channel with the Salem Museum says William Fleming wasn’t done yet serving his country. Here is WFIR’s Gene Marrano with the second in a series of VA250 stories with a local twist, In Depth.

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