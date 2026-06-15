The USA Cycling Mountain Biking Championships that were held last year in downtown Roanoke, at Carvins Cove and at Explore Park, are back again next month for a week of racing beginning July 12. During an event at Elmwood Park this morning that revealed the six courses competitors will tackle next month – both time trials and long distance runs on Mountain Bike Trails – it was announced that the USA Cycling Mountain Biking Championships will return to the Valley for a third year in 2027. Kyle Knott, the national racing director for USA Cycling, says the response in 2025 made it a no-brainer:

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge says the 2025 USA Cycling Championships had an economic impact of 2.6 million dollars. Still needed – another 400 volunteers for various assignments before the racing gets underway next month.