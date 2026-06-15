USA Cycling Mountain Biking Championships adds another year – back in Roanoke Valley for 2027
The USA Cycling Mountain Biking Championships that were held last year in downtown Roanoke, at Carvins Cove and at Explore Park, are back again next month for a week of racing beginning July 12. During an event at Elmwood Park this morning that revealed the six courses competitors will tackle next month – both time trials and long distance runs on Mountain Bike Trails – it was announced that the USA Cycling Mountain Biking Championships will return to the Valley for a third year in 2027. Kyle Knott, the national racing director for USA Cycling, says the response in 2025 made it a no-brainer:
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge says the 2025 USA Cycling Championships had an economic impact of 2.6 million dollars. Still needed – another 400 volunteers for various assignments before the racing gets underway next month.