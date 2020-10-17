Virginia lawmakers pass new budget amid coronavirus pandemic

The budget now goes to Gov. Ralph Northam, who can propose changes before it is finalized. Friday’s budget vote marked the unofficial end of a special legislative session unlike any the General Assembly has seen in its more than 400-year history. The virus upended the regular course of business. The House of Delegates met remotely, often with technical problems. The Senate abandoned the Capitol for a large conference room nearby.

What was initially to be a short session focused on the revenues and spending affected by the virus instead went on for two months and expanded to include police reform and other issues after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Major new criminal justice reform bills passed, including a ban on no-knock search warrants, legislation that enables localities to establish civilian review boards with subpoena power and disciplinary authority, and changes that make it easier to decertify officers who commit misconduct.

On Friday, lawmakers gave final approval to a bill to establish community care teams around the state to respond to emergency calls involving people with mental health issues. The teams would be led by mental health providers, with police as backup support. The legislation is named after Marcus-David Peters, a teacher who was fatally shot after he charged at a Richmond police officer during a mental health crisis in 2018.

“This is a bill that’s going to save people’s lives, I have no doubt,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike, a Democrat.

Lawmakers also approved legislation that will end the practice of juries handing down sentences in criminal cases, turning that responsibility over to judges. Virginia is currently one of only six states that allows juries to sentence defendants.

As for the budget, lawmakers took much longer in passing a spending plan than initially anticipated. Part of the problem was a fight over whether to include budget language that would allow the implementation of a new redistricting commission if voters approved a constitutional amendment this Election Day. The proposed commission has divided Democrats. The final compromise include letting Northam send down a budget amendment with the language after the election if the referendum passes.