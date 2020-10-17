Sheriff: Fatal Bedford County shooting unintentional

NEWS RELEASE: On 10/14/2020 at approximately 5:12PM Bedford County Dispatch received a call in the 2800 Block of Wheats Valley Road Bedford, Virginia for an incident involving a firearm. The initial investigation leads the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to conclude at this time the fatal shooting of Mathew Paul Beach,age 30 of Bedford, Virginia was unintentional. The investigation continues at this time as does communication with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. At the conclusion of the investigation there will be a final determination as to whether criminal charges will be pursued in reference to this incident. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has definitively concluded that there is no continuing threat to the public arising from this incident.