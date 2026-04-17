Virginia Cannabis Control Authority website

As 4/20 approaches, one Virginia agency is warning drivers about the use of cannabis behind the wheel and its consequences. That story from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

As the April 20 cannabis holiday approaches, Virginia authorities are warning motorists that “feeling fine” does not translate to “driving fine.” The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) is working to debunk a common misconception that marijuana users are safer on the road, citing delayed reaction times and impaired coordination.

Jamie Patten, the acting head and chief administrative officer for the CCA, highlighted a recent survey showing that one in three Virginians believe marijuana users are safer drivers. Patten emphasized that state law treats driving under the influence of cannabis with the same severity as drunk driving. Offended drivers face identical fines and penalties, including up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for a first offense.

Legislative Delays for Retail Sales

The warning comes as the timeline for legal recreational marijuana sales in the commonwealth shifts. Gov. Abigail Spanberger recently amended legislation that would now delay the launch of the retail market until July 1, 2027. This six-month delay from the original proposal is intended to ensure a regulated environment and curb illicit sales.

Spanberger’s amendments also reduce the number of initial retail licenses from 350 to 200. Additionally, the proposed tax structure has been revised to start at a 6% state sales tax, increasing to 8% after July 2029. While possession and limited cultivation have been legal since 2021, retail sales remain prohibited outside of the state-sanctioned medical program.

Summer Safety Outreach

To address ongoing safety concerns, the CCA plans to conduct community outreach at various college campuses and music festivals this summer. Officials encourage those who consume cannabis to plan ahead by using rideshare services or designating a sober friend.

“Our mission still remains the same,” Patten said regarding the agency’s role in public safety. “We’re here to educate and to enhance public safety by educating.”

Strategic Road Safety Planning

The agency recommends that Virginians treat the upcoming holiday with the same caution as any other event involving impairment. By separating consumption from transportation, residents can avoid the loss of their driver’s license or the significant insurance rate hikes that follow a DUI conviction.