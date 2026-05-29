It was talked about for almost two decades – the need for the Presbyterian Community Center in Southeast Roanoke to build a larger, more modern building that would better enable PCC to expand its afterschool Pathways program, financial aid services and food pantry capacity. Today they cut a ribbon on the brand new 15,000 square foot building. Through grants and donations the Presbyterian Community Center on Jamison Avenue has already raised 6 millions dollars towards the final target on 6.5 million, which will allow PCC to add a second story. Nicole Jennings is the executive director:

Post navigation