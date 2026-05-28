Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced she has removed Rector of Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors John Rocovich from the position. In a letter to Rocovich, Spanberger said his conduct violated the Board’s code of ethics, and state code. Specifics on alleged violations were not given.

Spanberger has appointed Edward “Ed” Baine to complete his term, which ends on June 30, 2027. Baine, Executive Vice President, Utility Operations and President, Dominion Energy Virginia, was previously appointed to the Board of Visitors on July 1, 2018 by Governor Ralph Northam and reappointed on July 1, 2022 by Governor Glenn ppointed Edward “Ed” Baine to complete his term, which ends on June 30, 2027. Baine was previously appointed to the Board of Visitors on July 1, 2018 by Governor Ralph Northam and reappointed on July 1, 2022 by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Additionally, Sharon Brickhouse Martin — who the Governor previously announced would serve a term beginning on July 1, 2026 — has been immediately appointed to fill the open term ending on June 30, 2026. Martin will then begin to serve her full term on July 1, 2026.