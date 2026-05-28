What does an 1850 house in Salem, a now-closed golf course, an abandoned stone bridge and “Old Cave Springs,” have in common. They all made the 2026 Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation Endangered Sites list. The goal is to raise awareness of the significance of these sites – and to promote options to save them from demolition. One of the 2026 endangered sites is Ole Monterey golf course, now closed for what’s called maintenance and renovations. Its also where Revolutionary era Patriot Colonel William Fleming and his wife Nancy are buried. An 1827 log house is in near ruin according to the Foundation. Besides Ole Monterey, the Butts House in Salem near Roanoke College – proposed for demolition – is on that endangered sites list, as is an 1873 rock bridge in Salem built for a rail road line that never came. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Post navigation