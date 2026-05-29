June is Gun Violence Awareness Month – the local group “Fed Up” will hold an event next Friday
June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and to observe the occasion the local group “Fed Up” will hold an event next Friday that puts a face on the victims of fatal shootings – to humanize them. Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer – Fed Up – has collected 80 photos of people who have lost a love one or loves ones to gun violence, and next Friday at 7pm on the Martin Luther King Jr bridge downtown they will be part of a temporary installation on the bridge, where a short “Mindful Remembrance Walk,” will also take place. Renae Taylor lost a brother AND father to gun violence. Those who take part in the They Had Dreams event next Friday at the MLK bridge are also encouraged to wear orange – as is the larger community – the color associated with the movement to end gun violence and fatal shootings. More on “They Had Dreams,” from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: