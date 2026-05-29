June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and to observe the occasion the local group “Fed Up” will hold an event next Friday that puts a face on the victims of fatal shootings – to humanize them. Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer – Fed Up – has collected 80 photos of people who have lost a love one or loves ones to gun violence, and next Friday at 7pm on the Martin Luther King Jr bridge downtown they will be part of a temporary installation on the bridge, where a short “Mindful Remembrance Walk,” will also take place. Renae Taylor lost a brother AND father to gun violence. Those who take part in the They Had Dreams event next Friday at the MLK bridge are also encouraged to wear orange – as is the larger community – the color associated with the movement to end gun violence and fatal shootings. More on “They Had Dreams,” from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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