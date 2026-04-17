April 17, 2026

Related Stories

marijuana

Virginia agency warns drivers against cannabis use ahead of 4/20

Web Staff April 17, 2026
Murder-Suicide 1

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

Ian Price April 16, 2026
Governor Abigail Spanberger

Gov. Spanberger’s proposed amendments to the Affordable Medicine Act could be costly for Virginians

Emma Thomas April 16, 2026