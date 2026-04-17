Justin Fairfax was a former Lieutenant Governor who navigated the highest halls of power in Richmond. Doctor Cerina Fairfax was a renowned dentist, honored by VCU as an alumna of the decade. Together, they were a Northern Virginia power couple. But behind the doors of their Annandale home, a “messy and complicated” divorce was playing out in real-time, and as apparent result, that dual legacy is forever overshadowed by a final, violent act at their home. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

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