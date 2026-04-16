Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife before taking his own life early Thursday morning. Fairfax County police confirmed both of the couple’s teenage children were inside the Annandale home during the domestic dispute.

Domestic tragedy in Northern Virginia

Officers responded to a home in the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive shortly after midnight. Detectives discovered the bodies of the 47-year-old former official and his wife, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax.

Preliminary findings indicate Justin Fairfax shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to a report from Fox News. The children were not physically harmed during the incident. Court records obtained by WJLA-TV show the couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings.

A career in Virginia politics

Fairfax served as the 41st lieutenant governor of Virginia for four years under Gov. Ralph Northam. A graduate of Duke University and Columbia Law School, he previously worked as a federal prosecutor.

His political career included a bid for the Democratic nomination for governor five years ago. His wife, Cerina, was a respected dentist in Northern Virginia. The two met as students at Duke University and married in 2006.

Support for those in crisis

The investigation into the timeline of the shooting remains active. State leaders expressed shock as news of the deaths spread through Richmond on Thursday morning.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time. The service provides free and confidential support.

The road ahead

The medical examiner will release a final report on the cause of death later this week. Authorities have not provided further details regarding the welfare of the children.