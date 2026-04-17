Roanoke is preparing for a massive influx of visitors and significant traffic changes as 3,000 runners descend on the Star City this Saturday. The 17th annual Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, known as “America’s Toughest Road Races,” will feature participants from more than 40 states tackling grueling mountain climbs in record-breaking heat.

Navigating the Star City

Drivers should expect major delays and detours beginning as early as 5 a.m. Saturday. Jefferson Street will be closed from Franklin Road to Elm Avenue until 4 p.m. to accommodate the finish festival in Elmwood Park. Franklin Road and Walnut Avenue also face extended closures throughout the morning as the race field moves toward Mill Mountain.

Peakwood Drive will operate with a specific “uphill” lane closure from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. While runners climb the steep neighborhood roads, vehicles will be permitted to travel down Peakwood and up West Ridge Road. Race organizers urge residents to drive slowly and yield to participants at all times.

Several areas are designated as “No Parking” zones starting Friday evening. This includes the northbound side of Avenham Avenue from Clydesdale to Broadway and the southbound side of South Jefferson Street from 24th Street to McClanahan. Highland Avenue and portions of Walnut Avenue also have restricted parking to ensure runner safety.

Racing against the thermometer

Organizers are ramping up cooling measures as weather forecasts predict record-high temperatures for race day. Kate Petago, events manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said the team is adding more supplies to 23 aid stations along the course.

“We are asking people to start now, hydrate now, and show up ready,” Petago said during an interview with WFIR. Some residents in South Roanoke plan to set up “rogue” aid stations with sprinklers to help runners manage the heat.

The medical team will be on high alert throughout the morning. Runners are encouraged to listen to their bodies and utilize the frequent water stops located roughly every mile.

More than just a race

The marathon weekend generates an estimated $2 million to $3 million in regional economic impact. Visitors fill local hotels and restaurants, showcasing Roanoke as a premier outdoor destination. Petago noted that the event serves as a “bucket list” challenge that draws a high rate of returning participants.

The weekend includes several race distances, such as the Anthem Star 10K and the sold-out double marathon. For those seeking a slower pace, the “America’s Slowest 5K” takes place Sunday morning on the Roanoke River Greenway. This recovery event features coffee, donuts, and a flat course for families and pets.

Beyond the finish line

The Freedom First Down by Downtown music festival runs concurrently with the races at venues across the city. Galactic featuring Anjelika Joseph will headline the Saturday night concert at Elmwood Park. Runners and volunteers can receive discounted tickets by presenting their race bibs at the gate.