The City of Roanoke unveiled a new historic marker earlier today to honor the legacy of an ophthalmology pioneer. More from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

The City of Roanoke recognized the life of Dr. Elbyrne Grady Gill on Friday by unveiling a state historic marker at Elmwood Park. Located in the 700 block of South Jefferson Street, the marker stands across from the former Gill Memorial Hospital building.

Mayor Joe Cobb and local historian Rev. Nelson Harris spoke at the 9:30 a.m. ceremony to celebrate Gill’s medical and civic contributions. Harris, who researched and applied for the marker, noted that Gill’s legacy includes founding western Virginia’s first eye bank in 1957.

A Center for Medical Excellence

Dr. Gill opened the Gill Memorial Ear, Eye, Nose, and Throat Hospital in 1926. It was one of the first specialty hospitals of its kind in Virginia. The facility became a significant medical hub that attracted hundreds of physicians and specialists to the region for annual conferences.

Dr. Frank Cotter, a local practitioner, highlighted that Gill invited world-renowned figures to Roanoke. These guests included Nobel Prize winners Alexander Fleming, Selman Waxman, and Charles Best. Additionally, Helen Keller visited the city with great fanfare at Gill’s invitation.

Civic Leadership and Lasting Impact

Beyond medicine, Gill served as the chairman of the Roanoke Board of Health for 25 years. He was a charter member of the Roanoke Lions Club and led the Roanoke Booster Club for over a quarter century. His work focused on the progress and growth of the city.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources oversaw the installation through the oldest state highway marker program in the country. Funding for the project came from the Carilion Clinic Foundation and the Dr. E. G. Gill Blue Ridge Lions Sight Foundation, Inc.

Preserving Roanoke’s Medical Heritage

The hospital building now serves as the RAMP business accelerator, but the new marker ensures the history of the site remains visible. This recognition highlights how one individual’s vision for specialty care helped put Roanoke on the map for medical excellence.