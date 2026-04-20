With Democrats now in control of both chambers in the General Assembly – and in the Governor’s Mansion – there are new bills regarding Gun Violence Prevention that have been signed into law, with more perhaps to follow if they can be tweaked to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s liking. Brady – a gun violence prevention non-profit named for James Brady, who was shot in the head back in 1981 when John Hinckley also wounded Brady’s boss – President Ronald Reagan, says the legislation signed into law last week “will help hold the gun industry accountable,” and will prevent the future sale of assault weapons – if that latter bill is clarified on certain points. Tonya Schardt is senior counsel for Brady. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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