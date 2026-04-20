The Virginia branch of a national dental insurance company recently presented $222,600 to a handful of “safety net” clinics in the Roanoke Valley, all with the goal of providing residents access to a healthy smile. That story from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is distributing $825,000 in grants to 13 safety-net clinics to address a deepening oral health crisis across the commonwealth. This investment arrives as Virginia ranks second to last in the United States for dental hygienist workforce adequacy, meeting only 66% of patient demand for preventative care.

Addressing a Growing Workforce Gap

Virginia currently faces a shortage of 1,000 dental hygienists, a gap that has pushed waiting lists for preventative services to as long as 18 months in some areas. Approximately two-thirds of the 133 localities in the state are officially designated as Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas.

“Virginia is facing one of the country’s worst shortages of oral health professionals,” Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia, said. He noted that the scarcity of providers is forcing the most vulnerable residents to wait over a year for basic care.

Surging Demand at Free Clinics

The state’s safety-net infrastructure is under mounting pressure. Free clinics have seen a 47% increase in patient volume over the last two years. This surge is attributed to Medicaid eligibility redeterminations following the pandemic and shifts in the Affordable Care Act Marketplace that could leave 310,000 Virginians without coverage.

In the Roanoke Valley, the foundation awarded $222,600 to local organizations, including the Bradley Free Clinic, New Horizons Healthcare, and the Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP). These funds primarily support the salaries of dentists and hygienists to help clinics manage backlogs of patients who often require significant restorative work after years without care.

Investing in Long-Term Solutions

The foundation is moving beyond short-term subsidies by advocating for a $3 million state-allocated matching fund. This proposal aims to expand dental hygiene programs within the Virginia Community College System to create a sustainable workforce pipeline.

Polly Raible, executive director of the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation, emphasized that oral health is a critical component of overall wellness. “Your mouth really plays into your overall health,” Raible said, noting that untreated dental issues often exacerbate chronic medical conditions. The foundation plans to open its next grant application cycle on June 8.