Roanoke College is a smaller institution of higher education, but in recent years the Salem-based school has added programs to welcome more learners under its tent – and now the latest one is in partnership with a company that launched its suite of online career training courses almost 30 years ago. Roanoke College-Roanoke Valley was designed to offer a bridge between the school and the greater community by offering courses for workforce development and skills training, courses designed with input from local employers. Now RC-RV has teamed up with ed2Go, which will offer than 120 courses accessible through the Career Ready page on the Roanoke College website. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

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