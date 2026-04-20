Bluegrass star Billy Strings is recovering from surgery after a weekend skateboarding accident in Charlottesville. The injury leaves fans in the Star City wondering if his scheduled July 14 performance will proceed as planned.

Accident at John Paul Jones Arena

The incident occurred Saturday night during the second of two sold-out shows at the John Paul Jones Arena. Witnesses reported seeing the 33-year-old musician attempt a skateboarding trick backstage before his anticipated encore. Strings reportedly misjudged a kickflip, causing him to fall and remain unresponsive for several seconds while crew members rushed to his aid.

Fans grew concerned when the Grammy-winning artist failed to return to the stage to close the set. Radio traffic from the venue confirmed that medical personnel were dispatched for an artist with a broken leg. Witnesses later observed an ambulance leaving the arena while crew members moved equipment behind barriers.

Surgery and recovery outlook

Strings confirmed the severity of the injury Sunday by posting an X-ray on social media. The image showed fractures to both his tibia and fibula just above the ankle. The musician underwent surgery to have a metal plate installed to stabilize the bone.

While the Michigan native is known for high-energy performances, recovery from such a fracture typically requires several weeks of limited mobility. Immediate tour dates in West Virginia and Indiana are almost certain to be affected. Some fans speculate the guitarist may eventually perform seated to honor future dates.

Impact on the Star City

The Roanoke Outside Foundation is monitoring the situation closely due to the concert’s regional impact. Although the Berglund Center is an indoor venue, major bluegrass events are central to the foundation’s mission of promoting the Blue Ridge region’s cultural and outdoor identity. Strings was named the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 2025.

The July 14 show was announced in January as a highlight of his summer headline tour. Tickets for the performance went on sale Jan. 30 following the success of his album “Highway Prayers.” The record recently debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart.

High hopes for a summer return

Management for the artist has not officially canceled the Roanoke date. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and wait for a formal announcement. The Berglund Center typically coordinates with tour promoters regarding postponements or refunds following medical emergencies.