It is “Work Zone Awareness Week,” through Friday and VDOT will be making that point with a variety of activities. That included an event at the Virginia Museum of Transportation this morning – featuring VDOT’s first ever barrel monster – Big Mike. With I-81 widening projects running through the Roanoke Valley there are no shortages of work zones – or those colorful orange barrels. Nationally in 2024, 850 people were killed in work zones. Jen Ward is a spokesperson for VDOT’s Salem District:

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