Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday to change how congressional maps are drawn. The decision shifts power back to state lawmakers for upcoming elections, potentially altering local representation. Unofficial results show the “yes” campaign winning with about 51 percent of the vote. While urban centers pushed the measure over the finish line, many Roanoke-area localities stood firmly against it.

Statewide results show narrow margin

The amendment allows the General Assembly to adopt new congressional districts to increase fairness before the 2030 census. Supporters said the move addresses current map imbalances. Critics preferred the standard commission-led process. Statewide, about 1.27 million people voted “yes,” while 1.23 million voted “no.”

Roanoke city supports the change

Roanoke city stood out as a pocket of support for the amendment. About 61 percent of city voters approved the measure. Support was nearly unanimous in the Lincoln Terrace precinct. There, 89 percent of voters said “yes.” Highland and Old Southwest-Wasena also showed strong support. About 75 percent and 70 percent of voters in those areas favored the change.

Roanoke County rejects the measure

Voters in Roanoke County took a different path. About 64 percent of county residents rejected the amendment. Opposition was most visible in the Catawba and South Glenvar precincts. In those areas, 79 percent and 77 percent of voters cast “no” ballots. The Burlington precinct was the most divided in the county. The “no” vote there led by a narrow 53 percent margin.

Bedford and Botetourt counties show opposition

Rural areas surrounding Roanoke saw some of the highest opposition rates in Virginia. In Bedford County, 79 percent of voters rejected the amendment. The Huddleston Elementary School precinct saw 85 percent opposition. Goodview Elementary reported 82 percent against the change.

Botetourt County followed a similar trend. About 76 percent of voters there said “no.” The Buchanan and Fincastle precincts were particularly opposed. About 88 percent and 86 percent of voters in those areas rejected the measure.

Salem and Montgomery County results

The city of Salem also broke against the amendment. About 63 percent of voters cast “no” ballots. The Beverly Heights precinct saw the highest opposition at 77 percent. North Salem No. 1 had the most support. Still, 62 percent of voters there rejected the measure.

In the Montgomery County area, the race was much closer. In Christiansburg, the “no” vote led by a slim 52 percent to 48 percent margin. Results from the Blacksburg area showed about 52 percent of voters opposed the change.

Franklin and Floyd counties

Opposition remained consistent in Franklin and Floyd counties. About 76 percent of Franklin County voters rejected the measure. The Glade Hill and Hodgesville precincts saw opposition as high as 88 percent. In Floyd County, 71 percent of voters said “no.” The Indian Valley precinct reported 80 percent opposition.

Waiting for the final tally

These results remain unofficial until local registrars verify every provisional and mail-in ballot. The Virginia Department of Elections will certify the final count later this week.