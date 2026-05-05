Upcoming charity football game looks to honor Autumn Bushman Clark Palmer May 5, 2026 1 minute read A local football team is hosting an event meant to rally support for the family of Autumn Bushman. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer: Share: Post navigation Previous: Roanoke College men’s lacrosse team receives NCAA DIII Tournament bidNext: Daisy Art Parade adds a carnival this year at new location Related Stories Roanoke Council to vote Monday on FY 2026-27 budget after March revenue review Ian Price May 5, 2026 Daisy Art Parade adds a carnival this year at new location Gene Marrano May 5, 2026 Roanoke College men’s lacrosse team receives NCAA DIII Tournament bid Clark Palmer May 4, 2026