The Old Dominion Athletic Conference will have three teams in the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament for just 7th time in league history. ODAC champion Washington and Lee will head to Christopher Newport University to play Gettysburg, while the University of Lynchburg will be hosting a 4 team pod during the second and third rounds. The Hornets will play the winner of the game between Ohio Wesleyan and Grove City. The Roanoke College Maroons will be hosting Marymount on Wednesday. The winner of that game will take on Salisbury.

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