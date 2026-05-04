Those of a certain age may remember walking or biking to elementary school – even if it wasn’t every day – and this Wednesday parents can relive those days with their own children on Walk & Roll to School Day, taking place in Roanoke City. The city’s annual traffic safety campaign that ends on May 31st is “slow your roll,” this year, encouraging drivers to slow down, stay alert and watch for people walking or biking. That fits nicely with Walk and Roll to School Day this Wednesday. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

Post navigation