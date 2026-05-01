Beale’s Brewery set to reopen tomorrow under new owner Clark Palmer May 1, 2026 1 minute read The new owner of Beale’s brewery says it will serve as a community space that people will always have a connection too. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer: Share: Post navigation Previous: Radford political science chair weighs in on former FBI director’s indictment over social media post Related Stories Radford political science chair weighs in on former FBI director’s indictment over social media post Web Staff May 1, 2026 Governor defends existing Google data center deals amid Roanoke-area protests Ian Price April 30, 2026 Pediatric ABA Program for young children with autism arrives in Roanoke later this year Gene Marrano April 30, 2026