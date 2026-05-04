Listen to the report below or read the full story:



Hollins University secured a $10 million gift from alumna Jane Batten to support the Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education program. This funding ensures the scholarship initiative continues for entering classes through 2027 and 2028. The investment supports HOPE scholars through the graduating class of 2032.

Batten, a member of the class of 1958, has a history of supporting leadership and education at the university. Her latest contribution builds upon the school’s existing $22 million annual investment in financial aid. This ensures every student admitted for the fall of 2026 receives at least a $25,000 merit scholarship.

Expanding National Access

The HOPE program began in 2021 as a regional initiative for students within a 40-mile radius of the school. It expanded to a national level in 2024 to serve Pell-eligible students across the United States. Families with an average income of $65,000 or less qualify for the national scholarship.

The program covers more than just tuition costs. It includes housing, meals, and required fees to provide a full-ride experience. “I never thought I’d be able to go to college until I saw the Hope Scholarship,” said one prospective student who discovered the school at a college fair.

Supporting the Whole Student

Hollins University officials noted that the scholarship does not replace existing aid. Instead, it fills the gap between standard merit awards and the total cost of attendance. This allows high-achieving students to attend the university without taking on student loans.

The program focuses on academic excellence and student wellness. The incoming fall 2026 cohort of HOPE scholars maintains an average GPA of 3.9. Students also receive access to success coaching, mentorship, and leadership development. Some students choose the university to follow in the footsteps of mothers or grandmothers who attended decades ago.

A Milestone for Regional Scholars

The university will celebrate a major accomplishment later this month. The first cohort of regional HOPE scholars will graduate during the spring 2026 commencement. These pioneering students have already contributed to the community through leadership and research.

President Mary Dana Hinton said the gift helps remove the barrier of unaffordable education. The university aims to prepare students for the workforce while maintaining high academic standards. This funding allows the institution to support talented women from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.