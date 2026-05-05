A three-year-old celebration of arts and culture in Roanoke – and of its neighborhood groups – is back in year four this Saturday with a new all-day carnival and live music. The “Daisy Art Parade,” is moving as well. Now rebranded as the Daisy Art Parade AND Carnival, the free event is moving from downtown Roanoke streets to the Rivers Edge North complex from 10 until 5 on Saturday. Some 40 non-profit organizations are taking part; the centerpiece parade at noon featuring a variety of floats, costumes and colors will wind around the recently-added half-mile paved track at Rivers Edge that’s also popular with walkers and runners.

There’s also block party style games like bean bag toss, art making stations, puppeteers and aerial artists, along with information booths from some of the Daisy Art Parade participants. Feel free to bring lawn chairs or blankets, to watch the parade or the live music. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story: