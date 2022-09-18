Underage alcohol use likely factor in fatal Franklin County accident

NEWS RELEASE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (Sept 16) at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615, five miles east of Route 220 in Franklin County.

A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when the vehicle ran of the right side of the roadway and overturned; striking a tree.

The Toyota was driven by Nolan Dean Young, 20, of Callaway, Va. Mr. Young was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.