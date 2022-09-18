Eight arrested, one sought in Bedford County drug roundup

NEWS RELEASE: Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug round up resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of Distribution of Illegal Narcotics, or Possession of Illegal Narcotics, within the County of Bedford:
Bruce Skelton of Bedford – Possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II
Timothy Fizer of Bedford – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II
Jonathan Sorber of Huddleston – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II
Jackie Meador of Vinton – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I x 4
John Channey of Staunton – Distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II x 2
Ameral Mckee of Vinton – Possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II
Jack Evans of Bedford – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II x 4
Mackton Saunders of Lynchburg – Distribution of a controlled substance I or II
A ninth subject has been charged and is currently wanted: George Perdue of Bedford – Possession of a controlled Substance schedule I or II (Not InCustody / Warrant still outstanding)
With the exception of Perdue, all of these subjects have been taken into custody.