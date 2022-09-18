Eight arrested, one sought in Bedford County drug roundup

NEWS RELEASE: Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug round up resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of Distribution of Illegal Narcotics, or Possession of Illegal Narcotics, within the County of Bedford:

Bruce Skelton of Bedford – Possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II

Timothy Fizer of Bedford – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II

Jonathan Sorber of Huddleston – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II

Jackie Meador of Vinton – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I x 4

John Channey of Staunton – Distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II x 2

Ameral Mckee of Vinton – Possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II

Jack Evans of Bedford – Distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II x 4

Mackton Saunders of Lynchburg – Distribution of a controlled substance I or II

A ninth subject has been charged and is currently wanted: George Perdue of Bedford – Possession of a controlled Substance schedule I or II (Not InCustody / Warrant still outstanding)

With the exception of Perdue, all of these subjects have been taken into custody.