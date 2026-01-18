ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a double homicide after an argument between two men ended in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:33 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of Williamson Road SE, according to a police statement.

Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds. One man, identified as Alex Maleek Andrews, 26, of Roanoke, died at the scene. The second man, Christopher Dominique Banks, 32, also of Roanoke, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates Banks was in the parking lot when Andrews approached him. An argument broke out between the two, which led to the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 540-344-8500.