RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia voters will have the final say on four proposed amendments to the state constitution, including measures to protect reproductive freedom and same-sex marriage, after the Democrat-controlled Senate gave its final approval Friday.

The proposals, which also address redistricting and the restoration of rights for convicted felons, passed the House of Delegates last week and will now be placed on the ballot for a statewide referendum.

The amendment to establish a fundamental right to reproductive freedom dominated the debate in the Senate. Republicans voiced strong opposition to the measure. Sen. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, described the day of the vote as being marked by sorrow and irony, calling the amendment’s passage “devastating.”

Democrats argued the amendment is necessary to protect personal health care decisions from political interference. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, a graduate of Hollins University, said the proposal would ensure patients, not politicians, remain in charge of their own health. She said it would protect the ability of Virginians to “grow their families.”

The reproductive rights amendment passed with the support of 21 senators.

The legislature also advanced a proposal to protect the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution. The other two amendments would create a new process for redistricting and establish a method for automatically restoring voting and other civil rights for felons who have completed their sentences.

With the legislative hurdles cleared, the decision now moves to the public. According to Democratic leaders, the redistricting amendment is expected to be on the ballot in a special election in April, while the remaining three proposals will appear on the general election ballot in November.