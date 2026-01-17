ROANOKE, Va. – A nine-year-old girl is being treated for serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Williamson Road NE late Saturday night.

Roanoke police said in a statement the crash occurred around 10:08 p.m. in the 600 block of Williamson Road. First responders found the child at the scene and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Police have established a significant presence in the area as they investigate the circumstances of the incident. No further details have been released at this time.