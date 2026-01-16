ROANOKE, Va. – The Science Museum of Western Virginia is being forced to find a new home, a move that sources say could have significant consequences for the public funding of its longtime landlord, Center in the Square.

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation, who spoke to WFIR on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, confirmed the museum was given a letter stating it must vacate the downtown cultural hub by December 2026. That has not been confirmed with Center the Square executive director. The departure of a founding tenant marks a major shift for the institution and the city’s arts landscape.

The decision immediately raises questions about Center in the Square’s adherence to its own founding mission, which has been its primary justification for receiving financial support from the City of Roanoke. The center was established to provide rent-free space to key cultural organizations, and its significant economic impact—which it states is over $30 million annually—is a key argument for its funding.

Losing a primary tenant like the Science Museum could weaken that economic argument and challenge the fundamental premise Center in the Square uses to secure public dollars.

The situation is developing as the City of Roanoke is already considering changes to its nonprofit funding process, potentially creating a more competitive environment for all organizations seeking public support.

WFIR has reached out to Center in the Square President and General Manager Tara Marciniak for comment but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story.