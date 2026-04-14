Tuesday is the first of five straight days with forecast highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and state forestry officials are asking for help to reduce the chance of destructive wildfires. By the numbers, it’s been a pretty good year for preventing Virginia wildfires and limiting those that break out — 356 statewide at last count burning about 42-hundred acres. But even with trees and fields now turning green, the risk for more is not yet over. Outdoor burning remains limited statewide to hours between 4:00 pm and midnight through April 30th, but the Department of Forestry Swift says urges any outdoor burning be postponed until May is here — or at the very least, wait until the next significant rain arrives. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Post navigation