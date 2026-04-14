A new home but the same mission for United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, which cut the ribbon on its new headquarters just off Electric Road this morning. Now 100 years old, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge moved from downtown Roanoke to southwest Roanoke County several months ago. Abby Hamilton is the President and CEO for the local United Way; Hamilton spent much of her time at the podium this morning talking about affordable childcare, financial stability for the clients it serves, and working more closely with regional partners in the non-profit world.

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