Perhaps you haven’t seen it coming, but Roanoke is now officially under “severe” drought status. That alone has the potential to impact our lives, but if the skies remain dry, the impacts could become more noticeable. October through March is typically when the ground and aquifers “recharge” because there is less evaporation and plant growth. Our rainfall shortage over that time has made that process this year less possible. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

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