A local humane clinic, which has completed more than 100,000 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries since its doors opened in 2010, is inviting the community to show their support.

Mountain View Humane has announced their upcoming ‘Whiskers, Wags, & Wine’ event, aimed at raising the funds needed to make the services they offer possible. In addition to a wine tasting and light refreshments, the event will feature a silent auction offering items ranging from original artwork, to a Ballyhack Golf Club “Stay and Play Certificate.”

Mountain View Humane’s Executive Director of Mission Delivery, Laurie Gibbons, says all proceeds from the event will go towards expanding upon the already-extensive services they offer in the region, “We continue to be a resource for spay/neuter. Last year we provided almost 2500 wellness exams; you can bring your animal here for any kind of vaccine, and last year we administered over 8000 rabies vaccines.”

‘Whiskers, Wags, & Wine’ will be held next Thursday, April 23rd from 6:00-8:00 PM at Vintage Cellar on Blacksburg’s S Main Street. Tickets are $40/per person, and seating is limited. Click the link below to get your ticket or learn more about Mountain View Humane’s services.

Click here to visit Mountain View Humane’s Site

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