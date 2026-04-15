From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Roanoque Baroque presents chamber music this Saturday at West End United Methodist Church at 7:00 P.M., in a program entitled “Out of Italy – Baroque Music of the Cello Diaspora.

The newest outdoor mural at the Taubman Museum of Art is going up this week and this Saturday from 2 to 3pm you can stop by and meet the artist, Mokha Laget. The New Mexico-based muralist talks about making the transition from a black and white initial sketch to a wall that’s more than 10 feet high in places. Laget’s colorful mural will be up for two years on the outside patio wall at the Taubman – and in part is a tribute to the late Randall Stout, who designed the Taubman Museum.