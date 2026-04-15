Carilion Clinic says it will strengthen the region as a hub for bio-technology innovation – a new engineering consultancy designed to support medical device manufacturers who need feedback on how to make a prototype better – and how to master the regulatory requirements. Robert Turner says Carilion’s Center for Simulation, Research and Patient Safety – adjacent to Dr. Pepper Park – is where these new “med-tech” devices are put through the paces – making sure the devices being prototyped align with how health care is actually delivered – sometimes on a first pass that’s not the case. Usability Works is expected to attract startups, established companies and investment in the region with researchers and academic partners. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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