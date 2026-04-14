The fight over Virginia’s congressional maps is just one front in a national political arms race, and as a result, all those ads filling your mailbox are part of a calculated strategy to move the needle in a low-turnout race. At stake is the potential balance of power in Washington, and while those stakes are national, the messaging is deeply personal. Virginia Tech Professor and messaging expert Cayce Meyers says all those flyers aim to hit many voters less in the brain and more in the “gut.” More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

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