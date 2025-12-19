There are signs that the seller’s market for Roanoke Valley homeowners may be nearing an end — and that buyers will have at least a little more say in 2026. The big difference in numbers right now is the number of homes currently listed for sale, which up more than 40% over last year at this time. Realtors says along with the modestly lower mortgage rates of recent months, that could make home more affordable for many buyers. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

