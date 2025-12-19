New Dallas Flights Put 200 Global Destinations One Stop From Roanoke Web Staff December 19, 2025 1 minute read The new nonstop flights coming to Dallas-Fort Worth mean more than just a trip to the Lone Star State. It’s about how much smaller the rest of the world will get for local travelers. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more. Share: Post navigation Previous: Signs that seller’s market for local home sales is ending Related Stories 1 minute read Signs that seller’s market for local home sales is ending Evan Jones December 19, 2025 0 1 minute read Two teens injured during stabbing in Southeast Roanoke Web Staff December 19, 2025 0 1 minute read Donated gifts deliver Christmas smiles at Rescue Mission Evan Jones December 18, 2025 0