On December 18, 2025, at approximately 9:36 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Montrose Avenue SE. Upon arrival, two teenage boys were located with stab wounds and taken a local hospital. A 17-year-old boy is being treated for critical injuries and a 16-year-old boy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation determined the stabbing occurred in an alleyway in the rear of the 900 block of Penmar Avenue SE.

At this time, a suspect is not in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.