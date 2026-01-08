The longest-running event at the Salem Civic Center gallops back into town this weekend as the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo celebrates its 58th year with three days of professional competition.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls compete in IPRA-sanctioned events

The rodeo, presented by Kroger, Berglund Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, and Davis Heating Cooling Plumbing and Electric, runs Friday through Sunday with competitors from across North America participating in events sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association.

“We are a professionally sanctioned event with many of these cowboys and cowgirls striving to make it to the international finals in Oklahoma City each year,” said Kevin DeBusk, spokesperson for the Salem Stampede. “You’re going to see these eight popular events, everything from bull riding that everybody’s really familiar with, all the way down to the breakaway roping.”

Fans can expect to see traditional rodeo favorites including bull riding, bronc busting, and barrel racing. According to DeBusk, the event has maintained its core values since its founding in the 1960s by LaRetta Lynn.

“Fifty-eight years ago, we brought in a very wholesome family oriented event that people could enjoy, the rodeo action as well as some family fun. We maintain those values still today,” DeBusk said.

Entertainment beyond the competition

The event features more than just competitive rodeo action. Mike Wentworth, a nine-time rodeo clown of the year, will entertain crowds throughout the weekend. His wife Lindsay will showcase her skills with whip-cracking and rope tricks.

“You’re going to see more than just a sporting event. You’re going to see true entertainment,” DeBusk explained. “His wife, Lindsay, she is one of the most amazing individuals with whip-cracking rope twirling and twirling that you’ll see anywhere.”

Before each performance, attendees are invited onto the arena floor to get up close with the animals and meet some of the cowboys and cowgirls.

Family tradition continues with mutton busting

The popular Boot Barn mutton busting competition returns in 2026, giving young cowpokes a chance to try their hand at sheep riding. The first 10 children ages 4-6 who weigh 50 pounds or less can register before each performance to participate.

“We see people come out. We have grandparents and great grandparents that come out, and they talk about what they remember, and they’re sharing it with their kids and their grandkids,” DeBusk said. “That’s something you can’t put a dollar figure on, is family oriented events that you can see people still sharing those stories about.”

Safety improvements maintain tradition

While the rodeo preserves its traditional appeal, DeBusk notes that safety features have evolved significantly over the decades.

“What has changed are the athletes and the way they compete. We’ve got events like breakaway roping now, that didn’t occur back then, where we could see cowgirls actually win an event in as little as two seconds,” DeBusk said. “We’ve seen the safety features that our cowboys have in place for bull riding and bronc riding evolved to make sure that our athletes are protected a lot more over that time period.”

If you go

The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo runs Jan. 9-11 at the Salem Civic Center. Performances are scheduled for:

Friday at 7:30 p.m. (all seats $20)

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ($22, $25 and $30)

Sunday at 2 p.m. ($22, $25 and $30)

Doors open 75 minutes before each performance, with the pre-show activities beginning on the arena floor. Preferred parking is available for $10.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com.

“Get those tickets quickly because tickets are moving fast. If you want the best seats in the house, that’s going to be the way to do it and avoid the lines and avoid the time of wondering just where am I going to sit,” DeBusk advised.