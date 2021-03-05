Searchers seek man last seen at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

| By

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke, VA) – The National Park Service is conducting a missing person search in the Roanoke, Virginia area of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Brent Gibson, 26, of Bedford County, Virginia, was last known to be at the Roanoke River Overlook. Gibson’s vehicle was discovered at the overlook on March 3, 2021. Gibson is described as a white male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Mr. Gibson to call Parkway Dispatch at 828.298.2491.

With the assistance of multiple Roanoke area emergency management agencies, the missing person search for Mr. Gibson is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.