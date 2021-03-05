And then there were two: another GOP candidate hopes to succeed Nick Rush

Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins Seeks GOP Nomination for 7th House District: Like most New River Valley residents, I was surprised and saddened by the announcement that our 7th House District Delegate, Nick Rush, decided not to seek re-election. Nick has been an outstanding Delegate for the those, like myself and my family, who are blessed to call the 7th District home. As both a mentor and friend, his leadership experiences and successes helped prepare me for my service on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. I am personally and professionally grateful.