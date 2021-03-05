And then there were two: another GOP candidate hopes to succeed Nick Rush

Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins Seeks GOP Nomination for 7th House District: Like most New River Valley residents, I was surprised and saddened by the announcement that our 7th House District Delegate, Nick Rush, decided not to seek re-election. Nick has been an outstanding Delegate for the those, like myself and my family, who are blessed to call the 7th District home. As both a mentor and friend, his leadership experiences and successes helped prepare me for my service on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. I am personally and professionally grateful.
I am proud to officially announce my candidacy to seek the Republican nomination for the 7th House District seat. I will defend our Constitutional rights and the rights of the unborn as I boldly fight for our conservative values. With the support of my family and the many who have reached out with their encouragement, I will work hard to keep the New River Valley as the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.